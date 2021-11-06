MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

