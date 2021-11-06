Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Mint Club has a market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $343,340.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

