Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.