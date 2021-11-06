Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $21.50 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $57.29 or 0.00092377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $30,049.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00084037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.39 or 1.03322309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.36 or 0.07287287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 375,279 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.