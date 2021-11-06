Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) vs. Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Head-To-Head Survey

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitsubishi and Mitsubishi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 2.96% 6.02% 2.10% Mitsubishi 2.58% 5.74% 1.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi and Mitsubishi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $135.71 billion 0.00 $4.93 billion $6.40 N/A Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion $1.10 28.85

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi. Mitsubishi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Mitsubishi on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

