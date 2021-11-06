MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.