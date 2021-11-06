MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in RLI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in RLI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

