MML Investors Services LLC Invests $281,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 160.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of SPB opened at $96.75 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

