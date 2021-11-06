MML Investors Services LLC Sells 760 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,081 shares of company stock worth $15,669,055. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.