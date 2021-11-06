MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 79.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 640,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $44,035,148 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $555.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $557.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

