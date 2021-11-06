Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.150-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.11. 533,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.00 and its 200-day moving average is $362.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock worth $2,550,628 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

