Morgan Stanley Buys 193,753 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 16.66% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $71,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

DWLD stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

