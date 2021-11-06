Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 7,407,500 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,407,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THCPU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

