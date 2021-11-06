Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

