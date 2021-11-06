Morgan Stanley Has $71.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

