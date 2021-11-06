Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 217,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 836.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock worth $812,205,048. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

ASO opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.