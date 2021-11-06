Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

