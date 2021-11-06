Morgan Stanley Sells 217,049 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Boston Properties worth $69,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

