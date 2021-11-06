Morgan Stanley Sells 397,119 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of Lazard worth $72,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

