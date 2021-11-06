Morgan Stanley Sells 504,588 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 504,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $68,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,641,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.