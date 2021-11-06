MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,057 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

