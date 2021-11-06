Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

