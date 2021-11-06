Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56.

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

MYOV opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

