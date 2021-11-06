Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MYOV stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 40,087 shares valued at $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

