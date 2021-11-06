Myriad Market Cap Tops $5.74 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $6,990.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,804,984,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

