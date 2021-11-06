MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $842.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.