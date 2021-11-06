Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

