Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.23 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

