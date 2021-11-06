National Bank Financial Comments on Transcontinental’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$626.70 million.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

