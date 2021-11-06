National Bankshares Analysts Give Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) a C$35.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.44.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.74 million and a PE ratio of -1,493.00. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

