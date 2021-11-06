National Bankshares Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$217.29.

TSE:GSY opened at C$182.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$78.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$198.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$171.91.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.4700005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

