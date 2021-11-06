National Bankshares Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

