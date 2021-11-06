National Pension Service Acquires 48,380 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $256,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

