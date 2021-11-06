National Pension Service Purchases 48,955 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $583,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $168.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $159.32. The firm has a market cap of $496.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

