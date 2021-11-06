National Pension Service Purchases 6,275 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

National Pension Service increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $144,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

NYSE:DE opened at $355.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.74. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $245.96 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

