Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.