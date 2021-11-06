Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 20.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 188.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZO. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

