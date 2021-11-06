Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.43 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.