Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

