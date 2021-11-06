Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 13,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

