NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.90. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 6,396 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

