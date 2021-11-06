Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NLS. Truist dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nautilus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

