Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 93,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Navios Maritime were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 11.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $78.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

