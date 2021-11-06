Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

NKTR traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.