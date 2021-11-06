NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $133.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.18 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NEO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.38. 1,814,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,609. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

