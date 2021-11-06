Nerve Finance Market Cap Reaches $8.23 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded up 94.5% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.