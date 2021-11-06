Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $339.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.