Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NLST opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Netlist has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 83.78% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

