New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.89% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $545,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 884.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,862,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 779.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 238,309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 442,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 472,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 404,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,936.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.