New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

